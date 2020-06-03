NFL players respond to Vic Fangio claiming "I don’t see racism at all" in NFL

You can probably expect a Vic Fangio apology sometime this afternoon.

Fangio finds himself in hot water on Wednesday after the Broncos coach went on a Tuesday afternoon conference call with Denver reporters and made these comments about his perception of racial bias in the NFL:

I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We're a league of meritocracy. You earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL," Fangio told reporters Tuesday when asked about his experiences in the league over the past four decades. "We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great.

Vic Fangio: "I don't see racism at all in the NFL...if society reflected an NFL team we'd all be great." @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/gV635jqgHy — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) June 2, 2020

Not long after, Fangio started hearing it from NFL players who were rightfully upset with the coach's assumptions:

Vic Fangio is part of the problem — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) June 3, 2020

"I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL" -Vic Fangio @nfl 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

HE NEEDS TO BE DRUG TESTED!!! What does he think that was against @Kaepernick7?!!

— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 3, 2020

At this rate, the apology might come earlier.

NFL players respond to Vic Fangio claiming "I dont see racism at all" in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago