NFL players react on Twitter to season-ending injury of Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens received devastating news when they found out that running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in his knee, ending his 2021 season before it started. The second-year rusher caught a screen pass and began to run, but was hit low, fell to the ground and immediately grabbed at his knee, which is always a cause for concern.

Nobody wants to see a player go down with a serious injury, especially one who loves the game of football so much. On Twitter, many NFL players reacted to the injury of Dobbins, sending prayers and expressing their sadness.

prayers up champ 🙏🏾 https://t.co/J4Wc5buXbz — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 28, 2021

No man no !!! Hate this man https://t.co/CQJx2x52gb — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) August 28, 2021

Even future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson offered a positive message.