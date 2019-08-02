NFL players react to their Top 100 rankings: '26 players ain't better than me'

Every year, NFL stars come together to vote on their peers in order to determine the best 100 players of the upcoming season.

To some, simply making the list is an honor. Others are lucky enough to see themselves climb the ranking year after year. And others, well ... others aren't so happy with their placement.

The 2019 version of the list saw several players make significant jumps – and drops. There was also a new king crowned at No. 1 after New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fell out of the top spot that he held for the past two seasons.

Brady has yet to publicly comment on his ranking, but several players including Jalen Ramsey, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Melvin Gordon took to social media to make their feelings known.

The outspoken Ramsey, most notably, said he felt "extremely blessed" but also questioned whether 26 players in the league are truly better than him.

Take a look below at how players reacted to their position on the NFL's top 100 players of 2019: