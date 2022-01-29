NFL players react to news that Tom Brady is planning to retire after 22 seasons.

NFL players react to news that Brady plans to retire. originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The sports world caught on fire Saturday morning with the announcement that Tom Brady would retire after 22 seasons in the league. 

Brady, largely considered the greatest football player of all time, won seven Super Bowl rings and five MVP nods, most recently winning both this past season at the age of 43. While he was still arguably playing at the top of his game, rumors had been circulating for some time that this decision might be on the horizon.

In the hours since Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, both of ESPN, broke the news, Brady has yet to confirm the news personally, leaving some to speculate that he might still be in the decision-making process. 

Rather, his agent spoke out, neither confirming nor denying the rumors, but stating that only Brady will be able to speak on the issue with 100% accuracy and that he “knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anyone, so that should be soon.”

That didn’t stop twitter. Once the wheels got rolling on that story, current and former players around the league were immediately sharing their reaction to the news and appreciation for Brady’s storied career.

The NFL world was quick to offer their congratulations, wishing Brady luck in retirement.

And several Bucs’ teammates expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play with Brady. 

While others around the league jokingly expressed gratitude for the fact that the NFL will no longer be dominated by Brady.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasted no time calling Hall of Fame voters to get Brady his gold jacket. 

Cardinals’ defensive end J.J. Watt made it clear Brady was a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Meanwhile, analyst and former player Brady Quinn doubled down on how special of a player Brady was, and then invited Twitter to prove him wrong down the road.

Almost immediately, twitter started speculating about another potential retirement -- Rob Gronkowski

Gronk, who is 12 years Brady’s junior, has spent all eleven years with the same quarterback. A month after Brady announced his departure for Tampa Bay, the Bucs made a trade for Gronk, reportedly at the insistence of Brady.  

The tight end retired once before, taking the season off before joining the Bucs, citing a need to focus on his mental health. 

Perhaps, from one great quarterback to another, a single emoji summed up Brady’s career and impact best.

