NFL players react to news that Tom Brady is planning to retire after 22 seasons.

The sports world caught on fire Saturday morning with the announcement that Tom Brady would retire after 22 seasons in the league.

Brady, largely considered the greatest football player of all time, won seven Super Bowl rings and five MVP nods, most recently winning both this past season at the age of 43. While he was still arguably playing at the top of his game, rumors had been circulating for some time that this decision might be on the horizon.

In the hours since Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, both of ESPN, broke the news, Brady has yet to confirm the news personally, leaving some to speculate that he might still be in the decision-making process.

Rather, his agent spoke out, neither confirming nor denying the rumors, but stating that only Brady will be able to speak on the issue with 100% accuracy and that he “knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anyone, so that should be soon.”

That didn’t stop twitter. Once the wheels got rolling on that story, current and former players around the league were immediately sharing their reaction to the news and appreciation for Brady’s storied career.

The NFL world was quick to offer their congratulations, wishing Brady luck in retirement.

@TomBrady congrats man! Youâ€™re the fu***** greatest! Thank you for everything youâ€™ve done for football and for me personally. Enjoy life my man. — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) January 29, 2022

The

Greatest

Of

All

Time



Congrats @TomBrady on the most amazing career in the history of the game! Enjoy the next chapter. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 29, 2022

And several Bucs’ teammates expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play with Brady.

Hell of a run! ðŸ. Honor to share the field with you. pic.twitter.com/2pIetaP8ss — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 29, 2022

The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam ðŸ — Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) January 29, 2022

While others around the league jokingly expressed gratitude for the fact that the NFL will no longer be dominated by Brady.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasted no time calling Hall of Fame voters to get Brady his gold jacket.

Tom Brady should be eligible to go into the Hall of Fame THIS YEAR. Thatâ€™s how great he was. No doubt the greatest of all time. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 29, 2022

Cardinals’ defensive end J.J. Watt made it clear Brady was a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Greatest of All Time.



Without a shadow of a doubt.



Enjoy the next chapter @TomBrady



ðŸ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, analyst and former player Brady Quinn doubled down on how special of a player Brady was, and then invited Twitter to prove him wrong down the road.

@TomBrady ðŸ! Will never be done again. @OldTakesExposed keep this for your archives. — Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) January 29, 2022

Almost immediately, twitter started speculating about another potential retirement -- Rob Gronkowski.

Iâ€™ll go out on the limb and say congrats to Gronk on a great career. Enjoy retirement ðŸ”® #Jeffstradamus — Jeffstradamus (@JeffAllen71) January 29, 2022

Gronk, who is 12 years Brady’s junior, has spent all eleven years with the same quarterback. A month after Brady announced his departure for Tampa Bay, the Bucs made a trade for Gronk, reportedly at the insistence of Brady.

The tight end retired once before, taking the season off before joining the Bucs, citing a need to focus on his mental health.

Perhaps, from one great quarterback to another, a single emoji summed up Brady’s career and impact best.