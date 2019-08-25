NFL players react to news that Andrew Luck is retiring

NFL players took to Twitter on Saturday to send well-wishes to Andrew Luck after news broke that he is retiring from the NFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Luck was 'mentally worn out' after years of battling injuries. Luck confirmed the news in an emotional press conference on Saturday night.

"Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha," wrote Dez Bryant. "... take your time ... I wish you the best."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha... take your time... I wish you the best — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 25, 2019

I been speaking on how I feel for a long time...it takes somebody like Andrew luck for y'all to respect it... https://t.co/JAQnVBvorq — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 25, 2019

Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins reacted to the news with emojis.

Wow... always enjoyed playing against him since high school! Wish him the best. https://t.co/J3MqtXQZtN — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 25, 2019

Story continues

Former player turned ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho posted video of Colts fans booing Luck as he walked into the locker room. "Coach always said, 'the pats on the back eventually turn into stabs,'" he wrote.

"That's bad to boo that man," added former Redskins player Chris Baker.

Colts fans boo-ing Andrew Luck as he walks into the Lockeroom.

Coach always said, "the pats on the back eventually turn into stabs" pic.twitter.com/awT6yHCikY

— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) August 25, 2019

That's bad to boo that man https://t.co/13qVB8FHIl — Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) August 25, 2019

Former Ravens and current Carolina player Torrey Smith tweeted that anyone in the sport understands.

Any athlete in any sport that has had a major injury understands exactly where Andrew Luck is mentally — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) August 25, 2019

All of you NFL FANS, would you consider Andrew Luck a bust?? The NFL, all the pundits, and even I thought he was a can't miss. You never know!!! Let me hear your comments. The best ability is AVAILABILITY!! Mentally drained???? #NFL #football #toughgame #toughguys #QB — Brian Mitchell (@BMitchliveNBCS) August 25, 2019

The one time I played Andrew Luck he came up to me after the game and said "hey 51 I love the way you play" one of the best compliments I have ever received. Happy retirement 12 — Kyle Emanuel (@KyleEmanuel51) August 25, 2019

Jaguars long snapper Matt Overton wrote he was "shook."

I'm literally shook right now https://t.co/NwxoKQJp0v — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) August 25, 2019

At a loss for words.



We love you Andrew 🙏



— Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) August 25, 2019

Just listened to Lucks retirement. I am shocked just as you are but I 100% understand, support & applaud. We play a kids game for a living & there is a wonderful life to be lived outside of football. Thank you Andrew for being a warrior & being a great teammate. Love you brother. — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) August 25, 2019

MORE NFL NEWS:

NFL players react to news that Andrew Luck is retiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington