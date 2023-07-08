NFL players Love, Barnes to host free football camp Saturday at Liberty

Jul. 7—Former Liberty High teammates and current NFL players Jordan Love and Krys Barnes are hosting a free football camp today at Liberty from 9 a.m. to noon.

The camp is designed for children in grades 5-12. Registration can be completed on bamfam.com.

Love is the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets on April 26.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pounder was drafted 26th overall by the Packers in 2020 out of Utah State and is entering his fourth season as a professional.

He has played in 10 games overall the past two seasons with three touchdowns and three interceptions with 606 yards and 60-percent passing efficiency.

Barnes played three seasons as a linebacker for Green Bay before signing with the Arizona Cardinals on March 25.

He started 23 of the team's 29 games in 2020-21, but was limited to just six games last year after suffering an ankle injury in the team's season-opener.

Barnes averaged 80,5 tackles a season during his first two years in the league.

Love and Barnes helped Liberty to apair of undefeated runs through the Southwest Yosemite League in their final two years of high school, capped by a Central Section Division I victory.

Love threw for nearly 4,100 yards, with 42 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in two years as starting quarterback for the Patriots.

As a three-year starter, Barnes finished with 274 career tackles and was signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA.