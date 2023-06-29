NFL Players Forfeit $25M Over Recent Sports Betting Suspensions

Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry, Demetrius Taylor and Nicholas Petit-Frere are the latest on a growing list of NFL players suspended by the league for gambling. In the two years since the league inked its first deals with U.S. sports betting partners, 10 players have forfeited more than $25 million in salary and signing bonus due to suspensions for violating league gambling rules.

Rodgers and Berry, both released by the Colts after being suspended for the entire year, were set this season to make $2.7 million and $940,000, respectively. Taylor, a free agent, was also suspended for all 17 games. All were punished for betting on NFL games. Petit-Frere, who plays for the Titans, was set to make $1.2 million this season; he was suspended for a less-severe six games for betting on non-NFL games at team facilities.

Along with the four players announced Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season, forfeiting his $11 million salary last year. Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus ($1 million), safety C.J. Moore ($1.1 million) and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney ($940,000) drew indefinite suspensions in April for betting on the NFL.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill received a six-game suspension for wagering on college football games. Williams forfeited $6.8 million in compensation, including his signing bonus, while Berryhill, who was released by the Lions after his suspension, was set to receive $850,000 salary.

The total amount in lost salaries, which came from Spotrac, doesn’t include how much was lost from potential endorsement and sponsorship opportunities. Responsible gambling policy expert Brianne Doura-Schawohl believes this latest string of suspensions should shed light on one of the larger issues at play.

“I think there’s still some element of confusion around what is and what’s not acceptable,” said Doura-Schawohl, who serves as a consultant for fantasy sports company Underdog. “It highlights the ever-growing need to be better about educating the players. Both about their policies and responsibilities but also that they’re more at risk to find themselves struggling with problem gambling.”

Not everyone is buying that players are still unclear about the regulations.

“For the players out there saying, ‘I don’t know the rules,’ that’s BS, totally,” former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason said in an appearance on WFAN. “I do know that the NFLPA should be putting it into their union members’ heads, ‘You can’t do this. Here are the rules, we’ll send them to you a thousand different ways … we’ll slide into your DMs with the rules, so you know what the hell is going on.”

The NFL has continued to push for responsible gambling with various campaigns and public service announcements. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was recruited as the league’s new spokesperson on gambling policies. League officials recently held a video conference with media members to discuss player/coach education and gambling possibilities.

“It’s important to emphasize education, but there have to be consequences for breaking the policy,” Doura-Schawohl said.

