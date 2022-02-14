NFL players, fans weren’t happy with Logan Wilson holding call in Super Bowl

Chris Roling
·4 min read
NFL officials took center stage at the end of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

That’s not too much of an exaggeration either, based on how the game had gone and the reaction to the finish.

While the Bengals undoubtedly botched more than a few chances to go out and win the game (like handing the ball off to Samaje Perine instead of Joe Mixon), the officials stole the show.

After not calling much in the way of flags all game, yellow littered the field over the final two minutes as the Rams made their game-winning drive. The highlight was a phantom flag on Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson that gave the Rams a new set of downs before a touchdown.

And the Super Bowl ending on that note had even NFL players irritated right alongside fans. Reactions below.

