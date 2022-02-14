NFL players, fans weren’t happy with Logan Wilson holding call in Super Bowl

NFL officials took center stage at the end of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

That’s not too much of an exaggeration either, based on how the game had gone and the reaction to the finish.

While the Bengals undoubtedly botched more than a few chances to go out and win the game (like handing the ball off to Samaje Perine instead of Joe Mixon), the officials stole the show.

After not calling much in the way of flags all game, yellow littered the field over the final two minutes as the Rams made their game-winning drive. The highlight was a phantom flag on Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson that gave the Rams a new set of downs before a touchdown.

And the Super Bowl ending on that note had even NFL players irritated right alongside fans. Reactions below.

Well I’m here to tell you it’s not we as defensive players have a right to make plays on the ball as well and Wilson made a great play that was stolen away from him by an absolutely atrocious penalty he never once held or tugged on him he was using his 5 yards re route him — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) February 14, 2022

This is just my opinion and my opinion only don’t try and dissect it and make it more than what it is. All and all Congrats to the Rams on winning the Super Bowl — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) February 14, 2022

And there you go the refs call some bs … never fails!!! — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) February 14, 2022

I’m salty and I didn’t even care who won. Was such a great game until madness at the end. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) February 14, 2022

Wow… they jus tried Logan Wilson. Great Coverage — Brian Asamoah II (@BrianAsamoah2) February 14, 2022

Congratulations NFL, refs gave RAMS this game — T.J. Houshmandzadeh (@housh84) February 14, 2022

Kind of tough deciding a Super Bowl on that defensive holding call. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) February 14, 2022

I’m pissed for Bengals fans for that Logan Wilson PI call. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 14, 2022

Logan Wilson made a perfect play on 3rd and goal and the NFL said it wasn’t enough. — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) February 14, 2022

Logan Wilson is an absolute baller. Was everywhere tonight. Even locked up one of the best WRs in the league in the biggest play of the Super Bowl. (It was NOT holding) — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) February 14, 2022

LA was just handed a lead. I mean handed a lead by the NFL. Logan Wilson made a textbook play and the official threw a terrible flag. Awful. — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) February 14, 2022

Logan Wilson has been awesome today and that is a BS call with how this game was officiated — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 14, 2022

That Logan Wilson call is so brutal on so many fronts. 1. The call hadn’t been made all game long

2. It came at the absolute worst time

3. It’s brutal for the Bengals & their fans to have that happen

4. It sucks for the Rams too because there’s now a bit of an asterisk Awful. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) February 14, 2022

Imagine letting them play all game and then calling that B.S. hold on Logan Wilson. Such a shame. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 14, 2022

The Logan Wilson “holding” call goes down as one of the worst calls in NFL history given (1) the way the game had been officiated (2) the situation. — Andrew (@andrewmertig) February 14, 2022

1. That was not a PI on Logan Wilson. That was a great play against this season’s best offensive player.

2. Aaron Donald took over the game. He is at worst the 4th-best defender ever.

3. The Bengals have hit the jackpot with Joe Burrow. They better prioritize protecting him. NOW. — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) February 14, 2022

The #Rams earned that win with a clutch 15-play drive to end it, but that 3rd and goal defensive holding penalty on Logan Wilson was a borderline call. Up until that point, the refs had let the players’ play. I hate that kind of officiating inconsistency. — Larry Krueger (@sportslarryknbr) February 14, 2022

I don't get the refs holding the flags the entire game then 💥. It was absolutely perfect letting em play. That pass interference call on linebacker Logan Wilson was awful. 😒 — Scott Shanle (@scottshanle) February 14, 2022

Wow, I didn’t care who won, but that ref gave the game to the Rams with that awful holding call on Logan Wilson #SuperBowl — Will Presti (@WillPresti) February 14, 2022

