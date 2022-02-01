NFL world reacts after former Dolphins coach Brian Flores' discrimination lawsuit

Players and other big names across the NFL were quick to react on social media after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the team, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the league on Tuesday afternoon.

Flores filed a class-action lawsuit claiming racial discrimination in the league’s hiring process for coaches and executives. He accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him $100,000 for every loss in an effort to tank during the 2019 season. He was fired by the Dolphins last month after three seasons.

Flores also included texts he said are from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that said the Giants were interviewing Flores for their head coaching job while knowing they were going to hire Brian Daboll instead — which they did on Friday. Flores also said his interview with the Broncos didn’t go well, as team executives showed up “completely disheveled” after “drinking heavily the night before.”

"I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me," Flores wrote in a statement. "My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come."

The Dolphins, Giants, Broncos and the NFL all denied the allegations against them.

NFL world reacts to Brian Flores lawsuit

Plenty in the NFL world took to Twitter after news of the lawsuit broke, which happened to come on the first day of Black History Month.

They adjust the game but it’s really the business laws and approaches that need adjusting. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 1, 2022

Brian Flores about to change the game 😬 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 1, 2022

Flo has always been a special individual…has been pivotal in my career and love that I can support him for calling out what we all already know -Dmac https://t.co/kwKefZVg4R — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 1, 2022

Black history month starting off right!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 1, 2022

I’m going to be real this give me courage to speak on my personal situations dealing with the NFL…. I never liked how my name got falsely slandered.. my narrative was controlled and I had no real guidance…. I’m with Brian Flores! https://t.co/mgCHWptg5E — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 1, 2022

The answer is diversity in ownership. — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) February 1, 2022

Brian Flores filing this lawsuit on the first day of Black History Month …. pic.twitter.com/kFmDI44eZo — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 1, 2022

The lawsuit filed by Brian Flores is as courageous and, in my opinion, as necessary an action that I can remember in covering 50 years of sports. https://t.co/t42mvexgfo — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 1, 2022

Can not tell you over the years how many black coaches took interviews, knowing they weren’t getting HC jobs but were encouraged to for the experience. The amount of texts and convos I have had this coaching cycle, with black coaches equate to this: “How’s that working out?” 😐 — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 1, 2022

This Brian Flores lawsuit against the #NFL is going to resonate throughout sports and be a significant moment in the history of the league. I’ve spoken to two other coaches who believe they have the receipts to be a part of the class. This could be a tsunami before it’s all over. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 1, 2022