NFL world reacts after former Dolphins coach Brian Flores' discrimination lawsuit

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read
Players and other big names across the NFL were quick to react on social media after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the team, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the league on Tuesday afternoon.

Flores filed a class-action lawsuit claiming racial discrimination in the league’s hiring process for coaches and executives. He accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him $100,000 for every loss in an effort to tank during the 2019 season. He was fired by the Dolphins last month after three seasons.

Flores also included texts he said are from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that said the Giants were interviewing Flores for their head coaching job while knowing they were going to hire Brian Daboll instead — which they did on Friday. Flores also said his interview with the Broncos didn’t go well, as team executives showed up “completely disheveled” after “drinking heavily the night before.”

"I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me," Flores wrote in a statement. "My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come."

The Dolphins, Giants, Broncos and the NFL all denied the allegations against them.

NFL world reacts to Brian Flores lawsuit

Plenty in the NFL world took to Twitter after news of the lawsuit broke, which happened to come on the first day of Black History Month.

The NFL world was quick to react on social media after Brian Flores&#39; lawsuit on Tuesday. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)
