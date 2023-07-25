NFL players explain why Bears QB Justin Fields is a top 100 player

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has landed at No. 86 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023 list, making him the first Bears quarterback to ever make the list (since it started in 2011).

While there’s sure to be plenty of pushback from NFL fans about Fields making the Top 100 — especially as he came in ahead of Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence — it’s a list that’s voted on by the players. That goes to show how much Fields’ peers respect what he’s already accomplished in just two years.

“He’s got all the tools to be a really dynamic player,” said 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Here’s the full Justin Fields NFL Top 100 clip. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/myaKvmzFpo — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) July 25, 2023

Fields emerged as arguably the NFL’s most dangerous running quarterback last season, rushing for 1,143 yards. He became just the third quarterback ever to rush for more than 1,000 yards, joining the likes of Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson.

“He’s probably the best running quarterback I’ve seen,” said 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa. “I think his throwing ability is going to keep getting better.”

Even former Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who was traded to the Ravens, continues to be surprised by how electric Fields is.

“When I seen that play against Miami (Fields’ 61-yard rushing touchdown), I was like bro is different,” Smith said.

Fields garnered respect from Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin for how he’s dealt with adversity through his first two seasons.

“He has fought through a lot of adversity,” McLaurin said. “He never complains or points the finger.”

Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the Bears improved his supporting cast this offseason. That included the acquisition of wide receiver DJ Moore, who gives Fields a true No. 1 wideout in the passing game. They also addressed the offensive line with the additions of Nate Davis and rookie Darnell Wright.

If Fields can make a leap as a passer, coupled with his elite athleticism, not only should he make the list again next season, but he should be much higher.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire