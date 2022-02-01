Players, celebrities, fans react to Tom Brady's retirement: 'Congrats to the greatest'

Tom Brady announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, and while it wasn't a surprise (given that it was leaked several days earlier), it's still a landmark event. Brady is 44 and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but he decided to go out while he was still playing at a high level.

There are fans and even players who haven't known an NFL without Tom Brady. He brought joy and Super Bowls to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots (even though he didn't mention them in his retirement announcement). Despite the sadness that Brady is saying goodbye to football, everyone was ready to wish him well in the next chapter of his life.

Current and former NFL players sent messages of thanks and congratulations, and so did many NFL teams.

The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me 😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 1, 2022

1:1. Thank you @TomBrady. You did it the right way, and it showed. Enjoy the next chapter in your life. https://t.co/xhKy6dN4wG — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) February 1, 2022

"It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field."



Peyton Manning on @TomBrady's retirement: pic.twitter.com/yuGQwCCn6B — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 1, 2022

Forever a part of Buccaneers history.



Thank you for everything, @TomBrady. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XkMON0SY8j — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

Respect to the GOAT @TomBrady. Enjoyed every minute competing against you. Enjoy the family and new beginnings in retirement. God Bless pic.twitter.com/7WUzzAOhzV — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady officially retired today@TomBrady you have been the ultimate competitor now go be the ultimate husband and father.

Love you bud

(No more excuses for getting your Butt kicked on the golf course) — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) February 1, 2022

Was an honor to play along side of you. Congrats on retirement TB! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/RYvOp0a5Wf — Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) February 1, 2022

I think I can officially do this.. When the time comes, When you know you know.. Congrats on the greatest career the @NFL has ever seen!! All love @TomBrady — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) February 1, 2022

It was quite the ride.



Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

Congratulations @TomBrady, greatest to ever do it 🐐 Awesome watching you the last 22 years. Good luck on the next season and journey! pic.twitter.com/ESRZ10G9RS — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 1, 2022

When I think about Tom Brady, he’s a true winner who handled himself with class throughout his entire career.



Even with those seven Super Bowl rings, he never lost that competitive fire to be the best.



Congratulations, @TomBrady, on a tremendous career! https://t.co/bXmwUo3bc8 — John Elway (@johnelway) February 1, 2022

Celebrities and other athletes sent him their best wishes for a great retirement.

Story continues

Well wishes flood Tom Brady’s comment section in the minutes following his retirement. pic.twitter.com/4MYhU1qiGz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 1, 2022

Very proud of my friend @TomBrady. You inspired us all with your work ethic and passion. Congrats pal. pic.twitter.com/KOSRCFMSum — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) February 1, 2022

Often times it’s hard to face the reality that the greats will one day hang it up. Hell of a career. Will be interesting to see where his professional life goes from here. https://t.co/5OO05tsj6V — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 1, 2022

Thank you @TomBrady for 22 years that gave us 7 Super Bowls, several broken records, and making every teammate you played with better. That’s why you are the GOAT (& I normally don’t say anything good about Wolverines lol!). — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 1, 2022

Congrats and thank you for the journey you have taken us on @TomBrady. It’s been inspiring in so many ways. 🍻 to the 7X club. https://t.co/rn8U1l9KzN — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) February 1, 2022

With a career like Brady's there were plenty of stats and stories for people to share.

Days between Tom Brady’s Birth & Tom Brady Getting Drafted: 8,292



Days between Tom Brady Getting Drafted & Retiring: 7,961



Tom Brady has been in the NFL for approximately 49% of his lifetime. #ThankYouTom #GOAT pic.twitter.com/AUPkWgUjgu — GOAT BRADY ➐ (@Point_God_11) February 1, 2022

The closest Tom Brady came to his football career ending was on draft day. His father, Tom Sr., had rehearsed a consolation speech. He never had to give it. Twenty two years later, an unrivaled career comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/LLr9wtj8ek — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) February 1, 2022

When Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl in his second NFL season, he was the youngest starting QB to ever win a Super Bowl.



When Tom Brady won his last Super Bowl in his second-to-last season, he was the oldest starting QB to ever win a Super Bowl.



Greatness start-to-finish 🐐 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 1, 2022

And of course, there were jokes. Lots and lots of jokes.

this better be real — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 1, 2022

#BREAKING: Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires; see his full message here https://t.co/xJUpRDfznQ — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady, known for dropping a pass in Super Bowl LII and failing to shake Nick Foles' hand, has announced his retirement from the NFL.



MORE: https://t.co/mNfLKQ4C6O pic.twitter.com/1FkhkqB37K — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) February 1, 2022

would like video of the first time tom brady tries a dorito — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady's kids praying this means they can finally try pizza — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 1, 2022

Speak for yourselves but I certainly won't be congratulating Tom Brady for quitting on his team. Despicable. — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) February 1, 2022

What’s the big deal? Tom Brady retired decades ago pic.twitter.com/koYd9dRfx8 — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) February 1, 2022