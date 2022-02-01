Breaking News:

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady says he's retiring

Players, celebrities, fans react to Tom Brady's retirement: 'Congrats to the greatest'

Liz Roscher
·6 min read
Tom Brady announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, and while it wasn't a surprise (given that it was leaked several days earlier), it's still a landmark event. Brady is 44 and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but he decided to go out while he was still playing at a high level. 

There are fans and even players who haven't known an NFL without Tom Brady. He brought joy and Super Bowls to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots (even though he didn't mention them in his retirement announcement). Despite the sadness that Brady is saying goodbye to football, everyone was ready to wish him well in the next chapter of his life. 

Current and former NFL players sent messages of thanks and congratulations, and so did many NFL teams.

Celebrities and other athletes sent him their best wishes for a great retirement. 

With a career like Brady's there were plenty of stats and stories for people to share.

And of course, there were jokes. Lots and lots of jokes. 

