NFL Players are Awesome

T Gutierrez: We are a nation of laws. Yes, the immigration system needs reform. But granting illegals a permanent stay will open the door for others to flood our borders with children. President was right to leave this to congress...is it unfortunate for those 800,000 or so...yeah, but the fault lies in their parents. The interest of Americans should always come first. Yes, I am a Hispanic American, my grandparents came to this country legally and busted their tails to earn their citizenship.