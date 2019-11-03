NFL Players Association releases statement backing Trent Williams, calls out NFL

The Redskins-Trent Williams saga took another turn on Sunday.

The NFL Players Association released a statement Sunday in support of Redskins left tackle Trent Williams after the seven-time Pro Bowler called out Washington's medical staff on Thursday, claiming they underestimated the severity of a cancerous growth on his skull for nearly six years.

The NFLPA took to Twitter to release the following statement:

In our multiple conversations with Trent and his agent, we have considered various options based on the facts, but we also understand that Trent wants to put this all behind him, not relive a painful experience when his life was in danger and move on with his career. We are also aware of misinformation being repeated on the NFL's own network that is not sourced and is only designed to tarnish Trent's reputation. Our union supports Trent, is protecting his rights and continues to consider potential action if a campaign against him continues.

Wow. Those are some pretty strong words from the NFL Players Association. Players unions are designed to protected and support the players, of course, but to call out the NFL in such magnitude is not common.

This statement comes after Washington released a statement Thursday evening requesting a joint investigation between the league and the NFLPA.

What the next step in the saga will have is yet to be seen, but one thing is for sure: this issue does not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

