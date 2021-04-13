NFL Players Association recommends no voluntary workouts
The NFL Players Association is recommending that no players attend voluntary workouts this offseason, according to Tom Pelissero, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in the U.S. Pelissero shared a letter from the NFLPA to all players on Twitter on Tuesday.
NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and president JC Tretter just sent this letter to all players, reiterating the union’s recommendation that players should not attend voluntary workouts amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/1VotazhRyr
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2021
“As we have made clear throughout the bargaining: the COVID status in the country is as perilous as it was at this point last year; a number of players recently tested positive; COVID weekly positive rates are as high, if not higher than, at this point last offseason; and NFL players who contracted COVID last season can become infected again,” the letter said. “We believe that having the same offseason rules as last year is in the best interest of both the players and gives us the best chance to completing a full NFL season in 2021.”
Last season, the NFL canceled in-person OTAs and minicamps, moving them to virtual meeting rooms instead. When teams finally did allow players to return to their facilities it was under strict health protocols.
Meanwhile, Broncos and Seahawks players have already released statements, via the NFLPA, saying they will not report to voluntary workouts, as a team.
According to a report from Pelissero last November, the Washington Football Team can begin holding offseason workouts on April 19.