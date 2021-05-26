NFL, players association agree on 2022 salary-cap ceiling

NBC Sports Washington Staff
·1 min read

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed on a salary-cap ceiling of $208.2 million for the 2022 season. That figure could still be lower depending on the continued financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two sides will set the final figure in February 2022.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report the agreement.

While the league and players have agreed that $208.2 million will be the maximum, there is no agreed-upon minimum figure for the 2022 cap.

The 2021 salary cap dropped to $182.5 million from $198.2 million in 2019. If the 2022 cap does reach $208.2 million, it will be the biggest one-year raise in the cap since it was first instituted in 1994.

Last year some player benefits were also cut, such as severance pay and performance-based pay, in a set of COVID-related amendments to the collective bargaining agreement. The agreement on the 2022 salary cap states that player benefits may be repaid starting in 2022 if 2021 revenues are stronger than projected. Having full stadiums of fans this fall, which is expected to be the standard across the league now that COVID vaccines are widely available, may allow for more revenue than originally projected.

