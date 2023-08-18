NFL players from Arizona State: Sun Devils on team rosters in 2023 season
The Arizona State football team has a rich history of players in the NFL.
2023 could add to that history in a big way.
Several former ASU football players could have a huge impact on their teams.
Former Sun Devil wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, coming off an impressive 2022 season, is among the former Arizona State players who are expected to shine this season.
Aiyuk is coming off a 78-catch, 8-touchdown season where he had 1,015 receiving yards in his third season with the San Francisco 49ers.
Which of these 23 NFL players from Arizona State will people be talking about most this season?
Former ASU football players on 2023 NFL team rosters:
Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers
Eno Benjamin, running back, New Orleans Saints
Darien Butler, linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders
Frank Darby, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons
D.J. Davidson, nose tackle, New York Giants
Timarcus Davis, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams
Kellen Diesch, offensive lineman, Chicago Bears
Mitchell Faboni, long snapper, Denver Broncos
Zane Gonzalez, placekicker, San Francisco 49ers
Lawrence Guy, Sr., defensive tackle, New England Patriots
Matt Haack, punter, Arizona Cardinals
N'Keal Harry, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings
Curtis Hodges, tight end, Washington Commanders
Jack Jones, cornerback, New England Patriots
Chase Lucas, cornerback, Detroit Lions
Tautala Pesefea Jr., defensive tackle, Cincinnati Bengals
Bailey Quinn, offensive lineman, Denver Broncos
Nesta Jade Silvera, defensive tackle, Las Vegas Raiders
Kyle Soelle, linebacker, Arizona Cardinals
Bryan Thompson, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills
Xazavian Valladay, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rachaad White, running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Renell Wren, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers
