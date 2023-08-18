NFL players from Arizona State: Sun Devils on team rosters in 2023 season

The Arizona State football team has a rich history of players in the NFL.

2023 could add to that history in a big way.

Several former ASU football players could have a huge impact on their teams.

Former Sun Devil wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, coming off an impressive 2022 season, is among the former Arizona State players who are expected to shine this season.

Aiyuk is coming off a 78-catch, 8-touchdown season where he had 1,015 receiving yards in his third season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Which of these 23 NFL players from Arizona State will people be talking about most this season?

NFL players from Arizona: Wildcats on team rosters in 2023 season

More: Arizona State football's first-round NFL draft picks: Brandon Aiyuk joins Sun Devils' list

Brandon Aiyuk is one of several former Arizona State football players who could have a big year in the NFL in 2023.

Former ASU football players on 2023 NFL team rosters:

More: Arizona State football roster full of former Arizona high school standouts in 2023

More: Arizona Wildcats football roster has big Arizona high school presence in 2023

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football players in NFL in 2023 season