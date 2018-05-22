NFL, players agree to $90 million social justice pact

The NFL and its Players Coalition officially established a partnership to commit at least $90 million for efforts and programs combating social inequality.

The partnership aims to bring players, teams and other groups together for a focused purpose, including a community improvement program that was agreed to in principle during the Fall League Meeting.

NFL owners voted during league meetings in Florida in March to implement a local matching funds component to the social justice initiative with the Players Coalition.

Player demonstrations during the national anthem before games last season created a polarizing divide among owners, including an exchange between Texans owner Bob McNair and Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots. McNair infamously referred to players as "inmates" in comments reportedly made during a committee meeting last year.

NFL owners and players, including Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, formed the Players Coalition before joining a league meeting last October to discuss social issues important to players.

In January, they cooperatively launched a campaign called "Let's Listen Together" to highlight efforts made by teams and players in their local communities.

The subject of player protests during the national anthem is on the agenda for Tuesday, according to NFL Network.

--Field Level Media