NFL players out for the 2017 season

Eric Berry



Eric Berry ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the New England Patriots. His tendon ruptured in the fourth quarter of the game, and he was carted off the field. The safety had signed a six-year, $78 million contract with the Chiefs in February. Berry has missed time in his career before, having torn his ACL in 2011, and being diagnosed with cancer in 2014.