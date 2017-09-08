NFL players out for the 2017 season
1
Eric Berry
Eric Berry ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the New England Patriots. His tendon ruptured in the fourth quarter of the game, and he was carted off the field. The safety had signed a six-year, $78 million contract with the Chiefs in February. Berry has missed time in his career before, having torn his ACL in 2011, and being diagnosed with cancer in 2014.
2
Julian Edelman
Julian Edleman tore the ACL in his right knee in the Patriots' preseason game against Detroit in August. Edelman, one of the reigning Super Bowl champions' main wide receivers, went to the ground after attempting to cut upfield with the ball.
3
Ryan Tannehill
4
Dominique Easley
5
Spencer Ware
6
Quincy Enunwa
7
Nick Fairley
8
Cameron Meredith
9
Kenneth Dixon
4.6k