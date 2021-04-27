NFL player warns draftees about financial concerns
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland breaks down what 2021 NFL Draft hopefuls need to know before they sign their rookie contracts and offers financial advice for all.
The GT and GT Performance Edition will both bring more power, speed and performance to the EV.
The 49ers announced they have waived defensive lineman Josiah Coatney. Coatney, 25, signed a reserve/future contract with San Francisco on Jan. 4. The Ole Miss product originally entered the league with the Steelers last year after going undrafted. The Steelers waived Coatney out of training camp. Coatney ended up signing with the 49ers’ practice squad. [more]
Late Late Show music guest Jordan McGraw shares a special performance of his hit song "HER."
The COVID-19 pandemic has been tamed in much of the U.S., but not in Michigan. Hospitals are full or filling up across the state, and "unlike previous surges, it now is younger and middle-aged adults — not their parents and grandparents — who are taking up many of Michigan's hospital beds," The New York Times reports. "Michigan hospitals are now admitting about twice as many coronavirus patients in their 30s and 40s as they were during the fall peak, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association." Michigan has recorded 91,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, more than California and Texas combined, The Associated Press reports. "Doctors, medical professionals, and public health officials point to a number of factors that explain how the situation has gotten so bad in Michigan," from the high prevalence of the more contagious and deadly B.1.1.7 variant first found in Britain, to widespread abandonment of masks and social distancing — especially in the rural, northern part of the state — after extended lockdowns. A majority of Michigan residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, "but the vaccinations of older people do not explain rising hospitalizations among people younger than 60, including those in their 20s and 30s," or the worrisome trend of younger patients "coming in more often with serious cases of COVID-19," the Times reports. "Younger people are among those most likely to be out and about socializing and in the work force," for one thing, and they are just now getting access to the vaccine. The new influx of younger patients is taking a toll on hospital workers after a year of brief ebbs and tragic flows. "This third wave has just been very overwhelming, a lot of sick people and a lot of younger sick people," Andrew Chandler, an emergency room tech, tells the Port Huron Times Herald. "We're getting to the point where we're just so beat down," Alexandra Budnik, an intensive care nurse in Royal Oaks, tells The New York Times. "Every time we get a call or every time we hear that there's another 40-year-old that we don't have a circuit for — it's just like, you know, we can't save them all." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterDemocrats face a stark choice on redistricting
NASA has never flown its own astronauts to and from space for a mission this long. Now SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship must bring them back to Earth.
Curry has sunk 85 three-pointers in April, a new record, and he still has two games left to play.
Have you heard President Biden wants to cut your meat consumption to four pounds a year? If so, somebody's feeding you a bunch of baloney. "No matter what you're hearing from Fox News or a Twitter swarm of Republican leaders, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr., Biden's proposal to cut U.S. carbon emissions says absolutely nothing about banning beef or rationing meat or forcing you to eat Brussels sprouts on July 4," Politico's Michael Grunwald wrote Monday night. "It's malarkey. It's a Whopper. It's USDA Prime bull." "There is no effort designed to limit people's intake of beef coming out of President Biden's White House or USDA," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack clarified Monday. "Sometimes in the political world, games get played and issues are injected into the conversation knowing full well that there's no factual basis." Fox News anchor John Roberts acknowledged Monday that he and his network had erred Friday in injecting the idea Biden wants to limit your burgers into the conversation. Fox gently acknowledges that its coverage about Biden supposedly trying to force Americans to eat less red meat wasn't accurate: "A graphic and a script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden's plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case." pic.twitter.com/iClZSk8P4M — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 26, 2021 Late Night's Seth Meyers played the retracted clip of John Roberts, plus other iterations of this "insane new lie about Joe Biden." Clearly, "Republicans seem to think Joe Biden's army of antifa super soldiers is gonna come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss books and your hamburgers," he said, "and I'm only slightly exaggerating." Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former economic adviser, took "this dumb and completely baseless lie" one step dumber, Meyers showed. "That's right, in Biden's America you'll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a 'plant-based beer,' as opposed to, you know, all those meat-based beers. Does he think PBR stands for Pork and Beef Ribs? Does he think Hamm's is made with real ham?" Yes, "no one was more upset about this made-up news than Fox Business made-up host Larry Kudlow," who warned about "an unthinkable nightmare" where Biden will have us all "drinking 'plant-based beer,'" Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "But some beer companies are fighting back." Namely, "Meat Lager." You can watch that actually terrifying commercial below. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionDemocrats face a stark choice on redistrictingBritney Spears to 'address the court directly' in conservatorship battle
SPOILER ALERT: For those who still haven’t seen the Season 1 finale of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, “One World, One People”, this interview contains spoilers. To control spoilers on the internet, Disney held off season finale interviews with the talent, showrunner and director of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier until today. We caught […]
After a lengthy battle with COVID-19, Khamzat Chimaev is ready to fight again, and he likes the idea of a potential clash with Nick Diaz.
"I think every Bachelor and Bachelorette feels a pressure of finding love," Nick Viall told Insider. "That is something I very much felt."
The competition seems to be on the rise in the NFC West as the Rams, Cardinals, 49ers and Seahawks make changes ahead of the NFL draft.
In a workaround to avoid CDC oversight, cruise companies are starting cruises from the Caribbean and Mediterranean this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what you need to know.
In the Instagram story, Ferguson wrote: \"4 p.m. @storytimewithfergieandfriends on @youtube. When We Went Wild by @isabella.tree. Swipe up for channel #storytimewithfergieandfriends @alliratee @quartokids...
Machine Gun Kelly had quite the turnout at his concert Saturday night at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville.
This sounds like one hell of a sports car…
Nine of the 14 teams in the Big Ten appear set at quarterback heading into the fall. The five others will continue auditions in August, and no competition will be more closely watched than the one at Ohio State. With two-time Big Ten player of the year Justin Fields departing for the NFL, returning backups C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III and five-star January enrollee Kyle McCord took the snaps in spring practice.
After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”
Super middleweight Edgar Berlanga, who is 16-0 with 16 first-round knockouts, fights veteran Demond Nicholson on Saturday.
Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.
An All England Club press conference on Tuesday will sketch out the shape of this summer’s unique Wimbledon. Much of the focus will surround the tournament’s tight bubble protocols — which are likely to include £14,400 fines to deter potential rule-breakers. In line with their reputation for prudence, the AELTC are planning an ultra-cautious event where every player, even Andy Murray, who lives a dozen miles away in Oxshott, will have to stay in a bio-secure hotel. The tournament will start in earnest on June 28, a week after the final date on the government’s roadmap towards normal social contact. The sight of drinkers and diners, mixing joyfully on London’s streets, may not go down well with mask-wearing players as they are driven back and forward between the club and their soulless digs. In this awkward situation, you can see how sanctions might be the only way to prevent some members of the locker-room, especially those starved of social opportunities, from breaching safeguards. A letter sent out by the club warns that “Any breach by either a player or their guests/team may lead to default and/or loss of accreditation. In addition, support team members are also subject to a fine of up to $20,000 for which the player is responsible". The AELTC received a broadly supportive message from two-time champion Murray. Speaking about the tight rules, Murray acknowledged he is unlikely to see much of his family or friends over the summer, and might even have to do without their support from the stands as well. But Murray — who complained about lax bio-security standards at the National Tennis Centre after contracting Covid-19 in January — said he is prepared to accept such frustrations in the interests of safety, “Obviously I would way rather not be staying in a hotel,” said Murray, who is also expecting to spend time in a bubble during Queen’s — the grass-court warm-up event that he has won a record five times. “It would be a shame but, if that’s what we’ve got to do to keep everyone safe, then that’s what we’ll do. “We’ve been told that the ticketing for Wimbledon is going to be vastly reduced for the players for family,” Murray added. “It would be very odd playing at Wimbledon without, not just being able to see your family and stuff, but not having them there to support in the matches as well. “That’s the times we’re living in. Hopefully, if we keep going with the vaccinations, there’ll be a possibility for potentially family members and friends that have been vaccinated to come in and get tickets and come to support. If not, that’s what it will have to be this year.”