An NFL player is trying to trademark 'FitzMagic' and it isn't Ryan Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick wants the “FitzMagic” nickname. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NFL fans would have needed a crystal ball to predict how well Tampa Bays Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has performed to start the season. The 35-year-old has cast a spell on opposing defenses, throwing for eight touchdowns and one interception in two games. Some might be tempted to call his start magical.

And they can definitely do that. What they may not be able to do soon is refer to Ryan Fitzpatrick by a nickname that features that word. That’s because “FitzMagic” might belong to Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Minkah Fitzpatrick filed a trademark for the “FitzMagic” nickname after Week 1 of the 2018 season, according to The Sports Biz.

While fans might be more familiar using that nickname to refer to Ryan Fitzpatrick, Minkah has been called “FitzMagic” since high school, according to ESPN, so it’s not like he’s trying to steal anything. He’s just trying to beat Ryan Fitzpatrick to the punch after the quarterback has gotten off to such a hot start.

The United States Trademark and Patent Office will decide who is the real “FitzMagic,” but we know the truth. The real “FitzMagic” isn’t a person. It’s a state of mind. The real “FitzMagic” was in our hearts all along. The real “FitzMagic” is the friends we made along the way.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

