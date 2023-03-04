NFL player team report cards for NFC West

The NFLPA released report cards for all 32 NFL teams as evaluated by players, grading all facets of their work environment — the locker room, training room, nutrition, treatment of families and more.

The Arizona Cardinals received awful grades almost across the board, ranking 31st out of the league’s 32 teams.

What about the entire NFC West?

Let’s check out the grades below.

Arizona Cardinals - ranked No. 31

As you can see, the Cardinals received failing grades in five of eight categories, coming in last or tied for last in four categories.

Los Angeles Rams - ranked No. 25

While they rank 25th in the league, they received two A+ grades.

San Francisco 49ers - ranked seventh

They received A or B grades in all but one category. It is viewed as one of the league’s most player-friendly organizations.

Seattle Seahawks - ranked 11th

The Seahawks also received As or Bs in all categories but one.

