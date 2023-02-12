Which NFL player was Taylor Heinicke mistaken for during Super Bowl week?

Taylor Heinicke was in the Phoenix area last week, enjoying all that goes along with Super Bowl week like many NFL players. On Thursday, the Washington Commanders quarterback stopped by for an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” where he discussed his upcoming free agency, his time in Washington and Sam Howell.

At other times, Heinicke was on Radio Row, mingling with the media and fellow NFL players. It was during that time that Heinicke was mistaken for another NFL player, in fact, it was a former teammate of Heinicke’s.

In ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler’s Super Bowl buzz column with Dan Graziano, Fowler noted he was speaking with Heinicke when some adoring fans wanted the quarterback’s autograph. Unfortunately, they thought Heinicke was San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Funny moment of mistaken identity while leaving Super Bowl Radio Row. Was chatting with free agent quarterback Taylor Heinicke when fans tried to stop him for autographs and pictures. They thought he was Christian McCaffrey. Heinicke was gracious with the mistake.

The funny part of this is that Heinicke and McCaffrey were once teammates with the Carolina Panthers, hence the featured image.

Do you see a resemblance?

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23). Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a close-up of Heinicke:

Taylor Heinicke of the Washington Commanders talks to ESPN. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Regardless of whether Heinicke re-signs with Washington or not, he’s built up enough goodwill with fans that he shouldn’t have to worry about a case of mistaken identity around the DMV.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire