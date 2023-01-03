NFL player suffers cardiac arrest during game
Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field and is in critical condition.
The Bills-Bengals game was delayed more than 15 minutes for a frightening injury.
Medical personnel worked on Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin for several minutes on the field before he was transported to UC Medical Center.
A scary scene played out Monday at Paycor Stadium, as emergency medical personnel attended to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.
Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott also deserve commendation for putting the health of their players over the demands of the National Football League, which has hit an absolutely unthinkable new low when it comes to "player safety."
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.” In a chilling scene, Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, while surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, while they shielded him from public view.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital after he collapsed on field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on Monday, January 2.ESPN reported that Hamlin received CPR for multiple minutes before being taken off field.Monday’s game was suspended following the incident.“The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted after holding a prayer on the field.This is a developing story. Credit: @cosmicbooknews via Storyful
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
UPDATED with more details: Monday Night Football came to a complete halt tonight when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. The moment happened with less than 6 minutes remaining during the first quarter. Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and was able to stand […]
The line was recognized by someone, somewhere. And when that happened, it allowed us to turn all of our attention to Hamlin, which is where it belonged from the moment he collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest.
The way Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott handled the situation has received praise.
The NFL held a conference call for media members after midnight on Tuesday to discuss events surrounding the decision to postpone Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals, following the serious health situation that occurred regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Participating were Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs & policy, [more]
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. He appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL reiterated on a conference call that the health and safety of the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was the chief concern.
Players, teams and the larger NFL community expressed their support for Hamlin's well being on Monday.
