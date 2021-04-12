NFL player’s son has an absurd bowling technique
49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt took his son bowling over the weekend—immaculate execution
Eighty-seven years after a Canadian recorded a hole-in-one in the very first Masters, Corey Conners matched the feat during the third round at Augusta National on Saturday. The effort, the sixth ever ace at the sixth hole in the Masters, helped set up Conners for a possible chance of becoming the second player from north of the border to clinch a Green Jacket, after Mike Weir in 2003. Weir was in the gallery on Saturday proudly wearing his jacket after missing the cut the previous day.
Khris Middleton is the latest NBA players to join an ownership group in Australia.
Draymond Green was just being a good hype man for Kevin Durant.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Injury expert Jeff Stotts of RotoWire.com breaks what fantasy managers can expect from some of the NBA's biggest injured stars.
Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 29 overall — Bama's confident, smart and accurate passer.
Martin Truex Jr. admits to being surprised by his success at Martinsville Speedway. Truex won a stirring, laps-long duel for the lead with teammate Denny Hamlin in the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday night, winning for the third time in the last four stops at the 0.526-mile oval — the oldest and shortest in the series. “This place has become a playground for us I guess,” Truex said in Victory Lane.
Adia Barnes has a new gig and it isn't the open office next door at the Arizona facilities.
Carolyn Peck, the first Black female coach to win a basketball title, gave a piece of her net to Dawn Staley. Staley is carrying on the milestone.
The Rebel Edition jerseys uplift stories of female empowerment stories from their cities and neighborhoods to life through the eyes of the players donning them on game day.
After finding himself on a two-fight losing streak for the first time, Tony Ferguson has undergone some changes.
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta's airport with the green jacket after his win at Augusta National.
Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib
"Conor is as generous as it gets," Audie Attar said in response to McGregor not yet donating $500K to The Good Fight Foundation as promised.
The Knicks survived the Raptors' comeback to hold on and get back to .500 with a 102-96 win on Sunday night.
Green jacket winners: They sit around in airports just like us!
Bruins winger Taylor Hall is in a bit of a number predicament, but Marc Savard has a solution for the Boston newcomer.
Even after trading for Sam Darnold, the Panthers say they're still looking at QBs.
USMNT stars are on fire across Europe this week, as Christian Pulisic (two), Weston McKennie and Daryl Dike all scored impressive goals.
Another NL East game was decided by a controversial play at the plate.