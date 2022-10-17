NFL player props: Ungrounded Melvin Gordon will shock the Chargers

Monday night's clash between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers will help tell the tale of how second place in the West was won. If you're looking for props, young pilgrim, I'll accommodate you. Here are three player props on BetMGM that I like in tonight's game:

Melvin Gordon over 14.5 receiving yards (-110)

Gordon's fumbling issues put him in Nathaniel Hackett's doghouse. Javonte Williams' season-ending injury got him out. The former Chargers running back played a season-high 56% of offensive snaps last week, which led to a season high in touches (18) and receiving yards (49). In games where Gordon has played at least one-third of offensive snaps this year, he's averaging 30.7 yards through the air. Los Angeles has joined forces with the "running backs don't matter" crowd and applied that philosophy to its defense, ranking 30th in rushing yards allowed per game and 21st in receiving yards.

KJ Hamler over 21.5 receiving yards (-120)

We're going with the #SqueakyWheelNarrative here, after QB Russell Wilson ignored a wide-open Hamler for a game-winning touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Hamler did not take the loss well. Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten stated on Friday that "we'd love to get KJ more involved. He's earned that right to get more opportunities." The Chargers have been decent against WR1's, while we've seen sidekick speedsters like Justin Watson, Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones take the top off their defense like a loosened pickle jar lid.

Kareem Jackson over 5.5 tackles + assists (-155)

As society veers towards a fully automated workforce, Denver's safety won't have to worry about job security because he's already a tackling machine. Whether it's a run play or a pass, Jackson will be there. He's cashed this prop in each of his last four games and has a particularly good matchup against the Chargers, who are obsessed with stick routes and intermediate plays under offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III saw a season-high in snaps, touches and receiving yards in Week 5. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, teamrankings.com, and CBS Sports.