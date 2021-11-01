NFL player props: This Danny Dimes play makes sense for 'Monday Night Football'

It's only Week 8, but the Kansas City Chiefs are already facing a must-win game Monday against the New York Giants. A loss would drop them 2.5 games behind the first-place Raiders in the AFC West. The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites on BetMGM. Here are a couple of player props I like in tonight's game:

Daniel Jones over 24.5 rushing yards

There are only two games this season where Jones hasn't run for at least 27 yards: against the Cowboys when he was knocked out of the first half with a concussion, and the following week when he returned from his brain injury versus the Rams. Outside of those contests, Danny Dimes is averaging seven carries for 43.2 yards per game. Kansas City ranks 30th in rushing yards allowed to quarterbacks and has been particularly generous to rushing quarterbacks, giving up 107 rushing yards to Lamar Jackson, 47 to Jalen Hurts, and 59 to Josh Allen. Jones gets enough designed runs in tandem with his scrambling from the pocket to make this an attractive play against the Chiefs.

Darrel Williams over 15.5 receiving yards

Williams has hit this prop in his last four games and easily cleared it in his last two as the Chiefs' new lead running back following Clyde Edwards-Helaire's injured reserve designation. An effective receiving back, Kansas City has involved him in the passing game more than it did Edwards-Helaire. Williams' production has been script-proof, getting opportunities in the passing game regardless of the score. The Giants are surrendering 47.9 receiving yards per game to running backs and will have their hands full with Williams.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is averaging 32.7 rushing yards per game this season. (Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports)

