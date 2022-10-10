NFL player props: The Zeus is loose in Chiefs vs. Raiders

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. It's a helpful adage to live by, unless you're an airline pilot or a fugu chef. As for the Las Vegas Raiders, they must be sick of trying to beat Patrick Mahomes by this point. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sports a 7-1 record versus the Raiders in his career and enters Monday night's game as a 7.5-point home favorite. Here are three player props from BetMGM that I hope are as successful tonight as Mahomes has been:

Travis Kelce over 72.5 receiving yards (-115)

Even though two of the four teams they've faced rarely involve their tight ends, Las Vegas ranks 20th in receiving yards allowed to the position, giving up an average of 10.4 yards per catch. Kelce leads the Chiefs in target share at 23.1%, up from 19.9% in 2021. Zeus has cashed this prop in seven of his last nine games against the Raiders, eclipsing the century mark in five of them.

Josh Jacobs over 18.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kansas City gifts receptions to backfields like Oprah gifts cars, ranking a distant 32nd in running back receptions (10 per game) and backfield receiving yards (69.3 per game). Many thought the arrival of Josh McDaniels in Vegas would lead to a murky running back-by-committee situation, but Jacobs has played 72.2% of snaps and out-touched the rest of the backfield 82-16 through four games. The Raiders workhorse has been dynamite this year, both as a runner and in the passing game, where he's corralled five balls for 31 receiving yards in each of his last two outings.

Isiah Pacheco over 21.5 rushing yards (-120)

The seventh-round rookie has logged double-digit carries in both of Kansas City's blowouts this year, smashing this prop both times. At 5.0 yards per carry, it shouldn't take many Pacheco totes to cash this bet behind a Chiefs offensive line that ranks first in Run Block Win Rate.

