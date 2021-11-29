NFL player props: The Seahawks are a lovely matchup for J.D. McKissic

Maybe it's the holidays, but Week 12 has been an absolutely drunk week of football in the NFL. Detroit coach Dan Campbell went into Karen mode and called an illegal timeout after demanding to speak to the manager, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tried to take a snap from the right guard, and the Browns and Ravens traded the football back and forth like it was an iPod at a 2005 Yankee Swap. Tonight's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team is brimming with the potential to go full blackout as walking meme Pete Carroll rallies his team against a slightly-better version of Drew Lock. Here are the two player props from BetMGM that I'll be sipping on tonight:

J.D. McKissic over 27.5 receiving yards

No one gives up more receiving yards to running backs than McKissic's former squad. The Seahawks are allowing 72.6 yards per game through the air to backfields — a full 15 yards higher than the 30th-ranked team. McKissic is one of the league's premier pass-catching backs, ranking seventh in targets this year and fourth in receiving yards. He serves as Washington's third-down back, but he's also game script-proof and has gone over this number in four of his last five games. Antonio Gibson was temporarily benched and is on a short leash after losing his third fumble of the season last week, so if he slips up again, we could see massive McKissic usage in this revenge game.

Gerald Everett over 30.5 receiving yards

Seattle's tight end has a 19% target share since Russell Wilson's return, catching 11 of 12 targets and hitting this prop in both games. Wilson has thrown for 17 first downs over the past two weeks. Six of them were to Everett. His reliability and physicality in the passing game prompted Carroll to remark that "we have to keep going to him." Washington employs a Cover 2 defense that's susceptible to athletic tight ends, practically begging them to feast like a Red Lobster commercial. In the ten games they've played, the Football Team has allowed nine tight ends to record at least 31 receiving yards.

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic ranks fourth in receiving yards among NFL running backs. (Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, CBS Sports and nfl.com.