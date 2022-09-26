NFL player props: Cowboys will rustle up yards for CeeDee Lamb vs. Giants

The New York Giants are off to a surprising 2-0 start and will attempt to keep the football rolling Monday night as a one-point home favorite versus the Dallas Cowboys. New York is extremely committed to its defensive system under new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, so tonight I'm targeting these three Cowboys player props on BetMGM that I believe can take advantage of Martindale's scheme:

CeeDee Lamb over 60.5 receiving yards (-115)

Martindale is doing the same thing with the Giants that he did as defensive coordinator of the Ravens: blitz at a high rate and rely on your cornerbacks to lock the opposition down in man coverage. One small problem with this approach is that the Giants' corners aren't quite as talented as the Ravens' corners. Lamb is a lion against man coverage and has seen 11 targets in each of his first two contests this season. He's easily cleared this prop in both games quarterback Cooper Rush has started for Dallas, catching seven balls for 75 yards against the Bengals last week and hauling in six passes for 112 yards versus the Vikings last year.

Tony Pollard over 20.5 receiving yards (-115)

I can't resist betting on a Tony in New Jersey. The Giants have blitzed on 42.3% of defensive plays. That leads the NFL by a decent margin and also led to Tennessee running back Dontrell Hilliard getting wide open against New York several times in Week 1 for 61 receiving yards and two scores. Pollard saw seven targets last week in a positive game script with Rush starting under center.

Cooper Rush under 4.5 rushing yards (-115)

Rush is, ironically, one of the slowest quarterbacks in the NFL. If you had a dollar for every rushing yard he had in college, you would owe $118. Rush will face plenty of pressure in the pocket Monday but doesn't have the legs to escape, so expect him to try and beat the blitz with his arm. In each of his starts with the Cowboys, Rush has one carry for two yards. If he manages to eclipse that mark Monday night, there's still a possibility of him losing rushing yards on kneel-downs for a backdoor cover.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has 22 targets through two games. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference and StatMuse.