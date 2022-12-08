NFL player props: Raiders' Davante Adams to cook struggling Rams

The Raiders pull off a reverse "Swingers" Thursday night, traveling from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, where they'll be laying 6.5 points against the Rams. The defending champs are hoping to snap a six-game losing streak, while the Raiders aim to stay in the playoff hunt with a fourth straight win. Here are three player props on BetMGM I like in tonight's game:

Davante Adams over 89.5 receiving yards (-115)

It's hard to argue against Adams still being the best receiver in football. At the very least, he's in the top three. Adams has gone over 125 receiving yards in four of his last five games and owns an astonishing 31.5% target share in 2022. The former Packer eclipsed the century mark in both of his career outings versus the Rams and holds a 92.6 PFF receiving grade against Los Angeles cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who's tied for the most touchdown passes allowed as a primary defender this season (seven). The Rams are surrendering the ninth-most receiving yards per game to wideouts (165.5). Adams loves a challenge and I expect him to cook Ramsey and Los Angeles like DK Metcalf did last week.

Foster Moreau longest reception over 16.5 yards (-115)

The Raiders have been waiting for Darren Waller to return longer than Vladimir and Estragon waited for Godot. Moreau, the backup tight end, has been a consistent producer in the meantime. He's cashed this prop in each of his last five games and in eight of nine since Week 2. Los Angeles has allowed a tight end reception of at least 17 yards in five of their last six games.

Daniel Carlson over 1.5 field goals made (-145)

Opponents have been able to move the ball on a Los Angeles defense that's fourth-worst in EPA per dropback, but the Rams have clamped down when they hit the red zone. Sean McVay's team ranks second in opponent red-zone touchdown percentage at 43.2%. Over the last three games, that number is even lower at 35.7%. The Raiders' offense converts red-zone chances at the fifth-worst rate (48.5%) and have converted just 33.3% of their red-zone trips over their last t92ad630e-7409-4163-a4bf-2c5971a748e9hree outings. Los Angeles has allowed at least two field goals in each of their last five games, while Carlson has cashed this prop in each of his last three contests and in nine of 11 this season.

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, CBS Sports, StatMuse, and rbsdm.com (garbage time removed).