NFL player props: Philadelphia's run game is so good it Hurts

There are many things to be thankful for when it comes to Sunday's NFL slate. All of the games carry a spread of a touchdown or less, setting up for a competitive day of football. More importantly, Shawn Hochuli and his crew won't be officiating any of them. Here are the five player props I'll be gobbling up on BetMGM:

Run CMC has led the Panthers in targets in each of the past two games and saw eight of Cam Newton's 27 passes against Washington last week. More than a quarter of Newton's throws were directed at running backs when he played for New England in 2020. Carolina views McCaffrey's receiving work as an extension of their running game, which they've repeatedly expressed a commitment to. Miami leads the NFL in blitz percentage, sending extra rushers on nearly 40% of dropbacks. This should present a cornucopia of quick dump-off passes to McCaffrey.

D'Onta Foreman under 46.5 rushing yards

When Foreman takes the field on Sunday, it will have been 1,470 days since he last rushed for more than 37 yards in a game. The Patriots are ranked second in defensive DVOA and are allowing just 3.6 yards per carry over the last three weeks. If New England, who is favored by a touchdown, jumps out to a big lead, pass-catching back Dontrell Hilliard will replace Foreman in the Tennessee backfield.

Jalen Hurts over 49.5 rushing yards

After losing five of their first seven contests, the Eagles have won three of their last four by switching up their offensive gameplan and deciding to run the ball down their opponent's throat. During this span, they're averaging 43.5 runs per game for 217.5 yards and a 69/31 run-pass split. Hurts owns 33.7% of the Eagles' carries and 36.7% of the team's rushing yards this year. The second-year quarterback has hit this number in his last five games.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has run for at least 55 yards in each of his last five games. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

Javonte Williams over 50.5 rushing yards

Williams' backfield buddy Melvin Gordon didn't sniff another touch after fumbling in the third quarter of the Broncos' last game. Gordon's second lost fumble in three outings has opened the door for Williams to see significant work. The rookie out of North Carolina is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and leads the league in missed tackles forced and broken tackles per rush attempt (25.2%). He's drawing the juiciest matchup possible on Sunday, against a Chargers defense that surrenders the most rushing yards per game (145.1). Williams boasts big play ability and has a scamper of 20 or more yards in half of his games this season.

Story continues

Kyle Juszcyk over 6.5 receiving yards

It's been more than four years since Juszcyk failed to see a target in a contest. He's averaging 2.6 targets this season, recording at least one catch in every appearance and hitting this prop in eight of his nine games. The Niners run a sneaky offense and their fullback is an integral part. If you're thinking of fading him this week, Juszcyk yourself before you wreck yourself.

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, PFF, CBS Sports, and nfl.com.