NFL player props: Niners' George Kittle puts Seattle to bed

The NFC West was supposed to be a slugfest this year. In a way, it has been. But it's the San Francisco 49ers who have been doing all the punching. They're undefeated within the division and can clinch it by beating the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night. Here are three player props on BetMGM I like in tonight's game:

George Kittle over 38.5 receiving yards (-120)

Kittle has trounced the Seahawks so badly, he should be arrested for fictional animal abuse. The Niners tight end went for nine receptions, 181 receiving yards and two touchdowns the last time he played Seattle and has averaged 76.4 receiving yards against them over his last seven meetings, cashing this prop every time. In the last six games he's played without Deebo Samuel (who is out for tonight's game), Kittle is averaging 77.2 receiving yards and has gone over this number in each contest. Seattle allows the fourth-most receiving yards per game to tight ends (61.4).

Christian McCaffrey over 123.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

This is a grande number, but McCaffrey is a venti player. Run CMC has recorded a combined 299 yards in two games since Elijah Mitchell was placed on IR with a knee injury. In their last four outings, the Seahawks have allowed an absurd 838 rushing yards. Seattle's defense must explain themselves in a Congressional hearing, immediately. They're also surrendering the sixth-most receiving yards per game to running backs (44.5). With Samuel unavailable to siphon carries and targets, McCaffrey should get plenty of burn versus the Seahawks.

Jordyn Brooks over 10.5 tackles + assists (-105)

The crux of these three props tonight is San Francisco's offense staying on the field. In their Week 2 meeting, the Niners nearly doubled up the Seahawks in time of possession while nearly quadrupling them on the scoreboard. San Francisco's offense ranks fifth in third-down conversion percentage (45.2%) and ninth in first downs per game (20.8), while Seattle's defense ranks 28th and 29th in those categories, respectively (44.9% and 21.8).

Brooks is a human missile, and one of the few competent tacklers on this Seahawks team. The linebacker will be crucial in Seattle's plan to stop McCaffrey and prevent the Niners from racking up the YAC. He's cashed this prop in eight of 13 games this year, including his Week 2 matchup versus San Francisco.

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, teamrankings.com, StatMuse, and CBS Sports.