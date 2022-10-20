NFL player props: Kyler Murray's legs keep Arizona from running off a Kliff

Thursday night's contest between the 2-4 New Orleans Saints and the 2-4 Arizona Cardinals sure feels like a must-win game for both coaches. If the Saints drop to 2-5, they can likely kiss their playoff chances goodbye. If the Cardinals lose, Kliff Kingsbury may be kissing his job goodbye. A lot of potential kissing scenarios tonight. Here are three player props I'll be courting on BetMGM:

Kyler Murray over 33.5 rushing yards (-115)

The silver lining to being on the hot seat in Arizona is that it's a dry heat. The warmer Kingsbury's bum has gotten, the more he's schemed up runs for Murray. The return of DeAndre Hopkins is helpful, but the Cardinals simply cannot rejuvenate their flagging offense without adding the dimension of Murray's legs. New Orleans hasn't faced many running quarterbacks this year, but Atlanta's Marcus Mariota diced them up for 72 rushing yards in Week 1. Arizona's interior offensive line is hurting with left guard Justin Pugh and center Rodney Hudson out, so I expect some more scrambling from Murray on top of his schemed runs, like we saw last week when he ran for 100 yards against the Seahawks. Murray has cashed this prop in each of his last two outings.

Juwan Johnson over 27.5 receiving yards (-115)

For years, the Cardinals defense has treated tight ends like they're ineligible receivers. Saints tight end Adam Trautman has been ruled out for Thursday's game, along with receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, so it's a big Johnson night. In the two games Trautman missed this season, Johnson averaged six targets and 41.5 receiving yards. He's gone over this number in four of six games.

Zaven Collins over 6.5 tackles + assists (+100)

The Saints rank 21st in passing play percentage. Only 7.1% of QB Andy Dalton's passes have traveled more than 20 yards — that's a lower percentage than Matt Ryan, Jacoby Brissett, Jimmy Garoppolo and nearly every other starting quarterback. Arizona's linebackers will be busier than a bee tonight, and I'm betting Collins continues to bring his A-game. He's eclipsed this prop in four of six contests this year.

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, teamrankings.com, and CBS Sports.