NFL player props: Joe Burrow is primed to cool off the Dolphins

Conventional clothing norms say you shouldn't wear white after Labor Day. Fashion icon Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals don't care about your conventions. When they face off against the Miami Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football," they'll be doing it in style, debuting their "White Bengal" uniforms. I'm a sucker for slick threads, but hope to be sharp tonight with these three player props I'm digging on BetMGM:

Joe Burrow over 272.5 passing yards (-125)

One thing the Dolphins defense has in common with actual dolphins is that neither of them have legs. Miami's D played 90 snaps against the Bills in hot, humid weather just four days ago, running around the field for two-thirds of the game as Buffalo amassed 497 total yards of offense. When the Thursday night lights come on, expect a lot of clear eyes, dead legs, can't move from a Dolphins unit giving up the second-most passing yards per game (310) and ranked 28th in QB rating allowed.

Joe Brrr has hit this prop in eight of his last nine home games, including each of his last five.

Tee Higgins over 64.5 receiving yards (-115)

With Miami cornerback Xavien Howard likely to shadow Ja'Marr Chase, we'll turn to Cincinnati's other dominant receiver. Higgins was concussed in the second quarter of the Bengals' season opener, but has bounced back with 17 targets over his last two games, cashing this prop in each of them. The third-year wideout has recorded at least 71 receiving yards in eight of his last 12 contests.

Chase Edmonds under 32.5 rushing yards (-115)

Defenses haven't had to chase Edmonds much, as he hasn't been on the field. After playing 63% of offensive snaps and handling 12 carries for a pedestrian 25 yards in Week 1, Edmonds has been ceding work to backfield colleague Raheem Mostert. Edmonds played on 51% of offensive snaps in Week 2 and 44% in Week 3, totaling 11 carries to Mostert's 19 totes. Miami has only run the ball on 34.7% of offensive plays this season, while Cincinnati's defense ranks seventh in yards per carry allowed (3.7) and fifth in success rate versus the run.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has passed for at least 275 yards in eight of his last nine home games. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, teamrankings.com, CBS Sports, and rbsdm.com.