NFL player props: Jimmy Garoppolo can't dodge the Rams

Tonight's "Monday Night Football" game will deliver a matchup between two teams whose cities boast astronomical rent prices and the highest concentration of avocado toast lovers in the country, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams. Here are the two player props I'll be playing on BetMGM while I watch the Manningcast and eat something wildly unhealthy:

Jimmy Garoppolo over 0.5 interceptions thrown

San Francisco's starter-turned-backup-turned-starter-again has thrown a pick in all four of his home games this season. Each outing ended in a loss for the Niners. The Rams have intercepted Garoppolo in three of their last four meetings and have the fourth-most interceptions in the NFL (12) as well as the fifth-lowest QB rating allowed (82.9). Tom Brady and Kyler Murray are the only two opposing quarterbacks that Los Angeles has not picked off this year.

Jimmy Garoppolo under 1.5 passing touchdowns

Double-dipping here because once you Garopp, you can't stop. Jimmy G has tossed more than one touchdown in just two of the seven games he's played. The Rams are surrendering the second-fewest passing touchdowns, giving up 10 over their nine contests. Newly acquired linebacker Von Miller is expected to suit up tonight for a Los Angeles defense that blitzes at the seventh-highest rate. With Niners starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey suffering a season-ending quad injury in last week's loss to the Cardinals, Garoppolo will be working behind an offensive line that's extremely weak on the right side and has virtually no depth. The former heir to Brady's throne owns PFF's lowest QB grade when under pressure this season (26.5).

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, PFF, CBS Sports, and nfl.com.