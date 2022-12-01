NFL player props: Give me Isaiah McKenzie receiving yards vs. Patriots or give me death

It's Week 13 and the Buffalo Bills are still seeking their first divisional win of the season as they travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots. Oddsmakers believe the Bills will emerge victorious from the AFC East clash, setting Buffalo as 3.5-point favorites. Here are three player props on BetMGM I like in tonight's game:

Isaiah McKenzie over 32.5 receiving yards (-115)

"Lil Dirty" left the Patriots in the dust when he last played at Gillette Stadium, catching 11 of 12 targets for 125 yards and a score. Playing out of the slot position, his exceptional speed and agility gave New England problems that not even an M.I.T. janitor could solve. McKenzie has been on the field for more than 65% of offensive snaps in three of his last four games and is fresh off a torching of the Detroit Lions where he turned six catches into 96 yards and a touchdown. He's cashed this prop in his last two meetings versus the Patriots, including the playoffs.

Tremaine Edmunds over 7.5 tackles + assists (-120)

Buffalo has missed their Pro Bowl linebacker more than God misses Stevie Johnson's 24/7 devotion. Edmunds recorded at least nine combined tackles in each of the four games he played before tweaking his groin in Week 10. New England is one of the NFL's run-heaviest teams, pounding the rock on 45.1% of plays. The Bills will rely on their defensive studs to stop the run, and Edmunds will be chief among them. He's gone over this number in five of the seven games this season where he's played at least 80% of defensive snaps.

Rhamondre Stevenson over 36.5 receiving yards (-110)

Stevenson's role in New England's passing game this year has paid off for both the Patriots and fantasy football players who predicted a StevenSZN. The second-year running back holds a 17.8% target share in 2022, and has seen at least 20% of targets in each of his last five games, smashing this prop in four of them. Backfield mate Damien Harris will miss tonight's contest with a thigh injury, so it's wheels all the way up for Stevenson.

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, StatMuse, and teamrankings.com.