NFL player props: Expect a super performance from the Men of Steel

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears tonight in a matchup between two storied defensive-minded franchises who prefer to run the ball and whose fans refer to soda as "pop." Pittsburgh is coming into this game having won three straight, while Chicago has dropped their last three. The touchdown spread is a bit too high for my liking, so I'll be opening up a can of Squirt and playing these two player props from BetMGM:

Najee Harris over 79.5 rushing yards

After sputtering out to a 1-3 start, the Steelers took personnel inventory and renewed their vows to the running game. Since then, Harris is averaging a monster 24.3 carries per game. Those are Derrick Henry workload numbers. The rookie running back has handled 88.9% of the backfield carries this season and is Pittsburgh's clear workhorse. Chicago has been atrocious against the run as of late, allowing at least 135 rushing yards to running backs in each of their last three outings. Defensive cornerstone Khalil Mack will miss his second straight game for the Bears with a foot injury. Harris has ripped off a double-digit yard gain on the ground in every contest and has hit this prop in his last three games.

Justin Fields over 0.5 interceptions thrown

A lot has been made of Bill Belichick's record against rookie quarterbacks, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 24-4 against newbie signal-callers. Fields owns the worst QB rating of any starter in the NFL, completing just 59.5% of his passes and tossing seven interceptions alongside his three touchdowns. He's thrown a pick in each of his last three games and in four of his last five. Pittsburgh ranks 21st in blitz percentage, but second in QB pressures, which means they're getting to the quarterback while having extra defenders in coverage. Chicago is the most-sacked team in the league. Fields will be under pressure all night and I'm betting it will lead to at least one interception.

