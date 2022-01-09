NFL player props: Darnell Mooney is an "up only" asset versus the Vikings

Sunday marks the final day of the NFL regular season and such a large number of players will be resting that this week should be sponsored by Serta. I'll be using the money from underneath my mattress to bet these four player props on BetMGM:

Cordarrelle Patterson under 35.5 rushing yards

Patterson has hit this number in only 6 of 15 games this season and hasn't surpassed it in several weeks. The 30-year-old WR/RB hybrid has lost his juice and is running on fumes lately, averaging a lowly 2.2 yards per carry over the last three games, while fellow Falcons running back Mike Davis is averaging nearly double that at 4.3 ypc. New Orleans surrenders the fewest yards per rushing attempt and held Patterson to 10 yards on nine carries in their Week 9 matchup.

Darnell Mooney over 51.5 receiving yards

Andy Dalton and Mooney work together like deep dish pizza and a glass of Syrah. It seems like an odd pairing, but you can't argue with the results. Chicago's top wideout has exceeded this prop in his last five contests with the Red Rocket (not counting the Raiders game where Dalton threw a single pass). Minnesota's defense has given up the most receiving yards per game to wide receivers and the sixth-most deep completions this season. Mooney is 16th in air yards among all receivers. The Bears' deep threat runs a 4.38 40 and went for 63 receiving yards against the Vikings a few weeks ago.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney ranks 16th in air yards among receivers. (Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports)

Tyler Huntley over 39.5 rushing yards

Since the undrafted free agent subbed in for an injured Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have barely lost a step. Literally. Huntley has at least 40 rushing yards in all four of his starts. The former Utah QB was signed by Baltimore because of his similar skill set to Jackson and his ability to efficiently run their offense when called upon. Pittsburgh allows the second-most rushing yards per game and the ninth-most to quarterbacks. Look for the Ravens to pound the ground on Sunday.

Michael Pittman Jr. over 55.5 receiving yards

Jacksonville covers alpha receivers about as well as a wet cocktail napkin. Pittman racked up 71 yards in Week 10 against a Jags defense that gives up the sixth-most receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts. Colts QB Carson Wentz's favorite passing option owns a 25% target share this year. With Jacksonville focused on stopping running back Jonathan Taylor, it's Pittman who will benefit most.

