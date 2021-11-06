NFL player props: Cooper Kupp is a Big Gulp for the Titans

If Sunday's action is one-tenth as crazy as this week's NFL news cycle, we're in for a doozy. The potential is there with multiple backup quarterbacks starting and several season-defining matchups on tap. After doing my own research and consulting with Joe Rogan, here are the player props I'll be playing on BetMGM:

Devontae Booker over 55.5 rushing yards

The Raiders have a lockdown secondary this year but the team ranks 25th in yards allowed per carry (4.6). This run funnel defense has given up an average of 111.2 yards to running backs over the last five games. Booker has accounted for 77.4% of the backfield carries while Saquon Barkley has been inactive and handled all 15 totes against the Chiefs last week. Barkley will be out for tomorrow's game.

Josh Allen over 286.5 passing yards

If you're going to bet on one of the Josh Allens in the Same Name Game, why not put your money down on the one who's the MVP front-runner facing the defense allowing the highest passer rating, second-highest completion percentage, and third-most deep completions? Every quarterback who has attempted at least 25 passes against Jacksonville has hit this prop. Allen is averaging 38.9 throws per game and his lowest number of attempts in a contest this season is 26.

Tyler Bass over 3.5 extra points made

This makes for a nice correlated play with the Josh Allen prop. The Bills have an implied team total of 31.5 points against the Jags, who have given up the third-most touchdowns per game. Bass is a perfect 23 of 23 on extra point attempts this season and Buffalo is unlikely to be in a scenario where they need to go for two. A minimum of four Bills touchdowns seems likely, so I like this play at +115.

Cooper Kupp over 98.5 receiving yards

I'm not usually a fan of taking props with such a high number, but the Titans rank dead last against slot receivers and no duo is cooking more right now than Matthew Stafford and Kupp. The league-leader in receiving yards and touchdowns has cleared the century mark in five of eight games and is averaging 133.7 yards over his last three outings. Tennessee is down a trio of cornerbacks after losing Caleb Farley and Rashad Weaver to season-ending injuries and ruling out starter Greg Mabin with a bad ankle.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is averaging 133.7 receiving yards over his last three games. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

