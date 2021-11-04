NFL player props: Colts look to Jonathan Taylor for home improvement

The New York Jets pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals as +475 dogs last week. Tonight they'll travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, who are favored by 10.5 points. Here are the two props I'll be playing on BetMGM:

Jonathan Taylor is to fantasy football players in the 2020s what Jonathan Taylor Thomas was to adolescent girls in the 1990s: dreamy. He's the third-highest scoring running back in PPR and has been increasing his touch share in Frank Reich's backfield. Taylor has hit this prop in four of his last five outings. The Jets allow the second-most receptions per game to running backs (8.3) and have given up an average of nine receptions to the position over the last four games.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has hauled in three receptions in four of his last five games. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets offense is built around short passes and YAC. Quarterback Mike White executed this perfectly last week against the Bengals, completing 82.2% of his throws and finishing with an aDOT of 4.2. With receiver Corey Davis out due to a hip injury, Crowder saw nine targets in that game, snatching eight of them. The Colts are ceding the third-highest completion percentage to opponents. If Davis is inactive tonight, I like Crowder to go over this number.

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, CBS Sports, and nfl.com.