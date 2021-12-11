NFL player props: Cam Newton's flaws of motion point to under versus Falcons

Sunday's NFL schedule is packed with all kinds of exciting matchups between rivals. Baltimore versus Cleveland, Dallas versus Washington, Chicago versus Green Bay, Urban Meyer versus his assistant coaches. There's no love lost between these groups, but there are some attractive player props to be found on BetMGM. Here's what I'll be playing this weekend:

Antonio Gibson over 67.5 rushing yards

Washington's four-game winning streak has coincided with their commitment to the run game, making this a surprisingly low line for someone who's averaging 89.5 rushing yards per outing over the past month. Ron Rivera and Scott Turner's ticket to beating Dallas will be punched on the ground. With J.D. McKissic still in concussion protocol, Gibson is in line for another giant workload against a Cowboys defense that has given up more than 77 rushing yards to every running back that has recorded at least 17 carries. He's logged 71 rushing attempts over his last three games, hitting this prop in each one.

Cam Newton under 189.5 passing yards

Another team committing to the run like it's Bonnie and Clyde is the Carolina Panthers. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady was fired after failing to fulfill head coach Matt Rhule's dream of running the ball 33 times per game. Stepping into that position is running backs coach Jeff Nixon, a good friend of Rhule's since high school. Newton looked atrocious in his last appearance, at one point getting benched for P.J. Walker. He hasn't passed for 190 yards in either of his two starts this season and only managed to do it five times in 15 starts last year.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has passed for more than 189 yards in just five of his last 17 starts. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

Alvin Kamara over 107.5 rushing and receiving yards

Running backs eat against the Jets like they're Joey Chestnut. No team in the league surrenders more yards to the position than New York (180.3). Backups Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery are both on the COVID-19/reserve list and will be out for this matchup. After missing the last four games with hamstring and knee injuries, Kamara is a full go for this one. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk remains sidelined, but the Saints are getting three-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead back at left tackle. Following QB Taysom Hill's disastrous four-interception performance against the Cowboys, expect the New Orleans offense to flow through Kamara.

Josh Allen over 38.5 passing attempts

This is a matchup of a team that doesn't like to run versus a team that doesn't allow anyone to run. Who's up for a mutually agreed shootout? Buffalo leads the NFL in neutral pass rate and threw the ball 30 times in a literal windstorm last week. The Bucs defense ranks 26th in completion percentage. Allen could hit 45-50 attempts in this game.

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, teamrankings.com, CBS Sports, and nfl.com.