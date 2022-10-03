NFL player props: 49ers' prospects look golden vs. Rams' Matthew Stafford

Monday night's game delivers a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the visiting Los Angeles Rams, whose quarterback I'll be fading harder than Marty McFly's family photo. Here are three player props from BetMGM that I hope the betting world is ready for:

Matthew Stafford over 0.5 interceptions thrown (-115)

Stafford has had stretches of play this season that are tough to watch. The Rams quarterback enters Week 4 with more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4). He's thrown a pick in seven of 10 road games as an Angeleno. Stafford was intercepted by the Niners in all three of the games they played last season, including the NFC championship game. With two starters out on an already-deteriorating offensive line, Los Angeles is in bad shape against a San Francisco defense that leads the league in QB pressure percentage (36.5%) while blitzing at the sixth-lowest rate (14.6%).

Matthew Stafford under 248.5 passing yards (-110)

The former Lions gunslinger failed to hit this mark in both regular season tilts versus the Niners last year, despite averaging 36.5 passing attempts in those games. Stafford ranks 21st in EPA per play this season and will face a defense that ranks first in EPA per play, success rate, and dropback success rate. San Francisco is allowing the fewest passing yards per game (167.3).

Jeff Wilson Jr. under 57.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Rams defense has been halting opposing run games like Los Angeles traffic, leading the league in rushing EPA per play. No running back has amassed more than 48 rushing yards against Sean McVay's team this year. After San Francisco's starting running back Elijah Mitchell went down in Week 1, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan declared he would ride the "hot hand" in the backfield. So far, that's been Wilson, but if that isn't working out against the Rams, we could see another running back like Jordan Mason or self-described "wide back" Deebo Samuel utilized more. Samuel is averaging 5.7 carries through three games and averaged 6.7 carries versus the Rams last year, including the playoffs.

Matthew Stafford has thrown an interception in seven of his 10 road games as quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, StatMuse, and rbsdm.com.