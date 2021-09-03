NFL player prop of the day: The Chris Godwin complex

Jameis Winston didn't eat a lot of W's in 2019, but he did throw for an eye-popping 5,109 yards. The biggest beneficiary of this league-leading effort was Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin, who broke out in a major way in his third season, racking up 1,333 yards on 86 catches.

A year later, Winston was gone, Tom Brady came to town with Rob Gronkowski and roommate Antonio Brown, and Godwin saw his targets drop from 8.64 targets per game down to 6.75 targets per game. He missed four scattered weeks with an assortment of injuries and ended up with 840 receiving yards for the season. BetMGM has his 2021 receiving yards prop listed at 1100.5 yards.

Godwin is the real deal

A month after their Super Bowl win, the Bucs franchise tagged Godwin. It was probably a smart move. He's an extremely versatile receiver. When they line him up in the slot, he eats. When they line him up on the outside, he eats. Godwin is like a Hungry Hungry Hippo the way he can feast from any position on the field. Reception Perception's Matt Harmon called him a "superstar," and he's right.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin reaches for the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

The one problem for Godwin is that he's playing on a receiving corps full of superstars. Red zone beast Mike Evans and Brown each out-targeted him on a per game basis last year. Gronk is aging, but still commands his fair share of passes from Brady. 1,101 receiving yards is a high number and Godwin would likely have to play the full 17 games to reach it. I lean under but it's probably a no-play for me.