NFL player prop of the day: Ryan Fitzpatrick is locked and loaded

If you were to take a road trip that followed Ryan Fitzpatrick's career, it would take you four days to complete — and that's not even accounting for food or rest area stops. Just you and the open road and a carful of Bang Energy drinks for 96 hours (this will henceforth be known as "The Fitzpatrick Le Mans").

The journeyman quarterback has played for nearly a third of the league's 32 teams and recently joked, "Every week is a 'revenge game' for me because I've played on every dang team in the NFL."

Fitzpatrick has accrued more than just frequent flyer miles in his 16 years of professional football. He's also earned a reputation as a "shoot first, ask questions later" YOLO passer, which is why The Amish Rifle is the betting favorite to throw the most interceptions this season.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is playing for his ninth NFL team. (Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

The Harvard grad and Wonderlic stud's individual passing props on BetMGM are set at 3,900.5 passing yards and 23.5 passing touchdowns. That's an average of 229.47 yards and 1.41 touchdowns per game. Fitzpatrick has surpassed those averages in seven of his last eight seasons as a starter.

Last year in Miami, Fitzpatrick completed a career-high 68.5% of his passes, at 7.8 yards per attempt. This year in Washington, he'll be enjoying a considerable upgrade in offensive weaponry with ascending superstar Terry McLaurin and fellow Reception Perception darling Curtis Samuel, as well as pass-catching backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, and 2020 breakout tight end Logan Thomas.

The bearded mercenary also gets to be reunited with slot receiver Adam Humphries. Add field-stretching rookie Dyami Brown to the mix, and what you have are the ingredients for a formidable offense that should enjoy good field position throughout the season, thanks to a rock-solid defense.

My only hesitation with taking the over on Fitzpatrick's props is the health of Samuel, who has missed all of training camp due to a groin injury. The team is "optimistic" he'll practice next week and be ready for the season opener, but I'd like to see it before putting my bets in.

Stats provided by SharpFootball and pro football reference