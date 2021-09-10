NFL player prop of the day: Ride with Clyde Edwards-Helaire

I've never been a fan of the proverb, "Don't look a gift horse in the mouth." Everyone in the ancient city of Troy would have been much better off if they had inspected theirs. Alas, etiquette prevailed and the rest is history.

BetMGM is offering us a potential gift horse in Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Kansas City running back's rushing total is set at 900.5 rushing yards. Before we take it, let's have a look inside.

Workhorse power

A rookie in 2020, Edwards-Helaire is the only running back Andy Reid has ever taken in the first round of an NFL draft. His 60% rushing success rate last year ranked fifth in the league and he boasted the 13th-highest elusive rating. Edwards-Helaire made a statement in his first game, running for 138 yards, and would end up averaging 84.2 rushing yards per game through Week 6 before Le'Veon Bell joined the team.

Bell isn't around anymore and neither are the Chiefs' offensive line woes. Kansas City completely revamped their achilles heel in the offseason, acquiring left tackle Orlando Brown in a trade from the Ravens, signing center Austin Blythe and right guard Kyle Long, and giving free agent left guard Joe Thuney a five-year, $80 million contract. They also drafted center Creed Humphrey in the second round and will get Laurent Duvernay-Tardif back after he opted out in 2020. If you thought the Chiefs offense was good before, wait until you see them in action with this line.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 803 yards in 13 games last season. (Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports)

Edwards-Helaire isn't the best back in the league, but he is very talented and reliable (zero fumbles on 217 touches last year) and he's the clear lead back on one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. With Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce demanding so much attention from defenses and Patrick Mahomes being the magician that he is, Edwards-Helaire will get to run into a lot of light boxes.

I'm taking this gift horse and riding it. Over 900.5 rushing yards.

Stats provided by PFF, SharpFootball, and pro football reference