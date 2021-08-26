NFL player prop of the day: Jets WRs cleared for takeoff this season

The Adam Gase era (can we call two years an era?) was unsuccessful in lifting the cloud of misery hanging over the New York Jets franchise. But every cloud has a silver lining. For the Jets, that came in the form of the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft, when they selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Prior to the Jets' first preseason game, the young gunslinger stated that he would continue his aggressive style of throwing and that he "can't be afraid to make mistakes." That may or may not work out in his favor when it comes to futures bets like Offensive Rookie of the Year, but it's absolute music to my ears when I'm looking at receiving yardage props for his wide receivers on BetMGM.

Let's take a look at three of those receivers:

Through two preseason games, the Wilson-to-Davis connection is stronger than superglued LEGO bricks. Davis has been targeted on an astounding 77% of the routes he's run, all with Wilson under center.

A big-bodied, excellent route-runner, Davis is New York's alpha receiver and they paid him like it. At $12.5 million per year, he's 20th on the list of highest-paid NFL receivers.

Corey Davis was targeted on six of Zach Wilson's first nine throws against the Packers. (Photo by Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports)

He may not see the same level of efficiency from Wilson as he saw from Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee, but he'll command plenty of targets on a team that's likely to be playing from behind for the majority of the season. The Jets are underdogs in 13 of their 17 games and have one of the worst defenses in the league, so we should expect a decent volume from the passing game as they try to stay competitive.

I love Corey Davis to hit over 800.5 receiving yards more than Joe Namath loves Suzy Kolber.

No one in Jets training camp has generated more buzz than second-round pick Elijah Moore. After averaging 149.1 receiving yards per game last season at Ole Miss, it's no surprise that Moore was dominating camp until being sidelined for a couple of weeks with a quad injury.

Praise for the rookie has been nothing less than effusive, beginning on draft night when former college teammate A.J. Brown told Moore, "You're way better than me, bro. The s*** you do, I'm still trying to do."

Jets beat writer DJ Bien-Aime was so impressed by Moore's performance in camp that he suggested Moore could be "this year's Justin Jefferson."

While he projects to play primarily in the slot, Moore has inside/outside versatility that will allow him to stay on the field with Corey Davis when the Jets line up in two-wide receiver sets.

Moore's yardage prop is currently listed at 700.5 receiving yards. Give me more Moore. Over.

Denzel Mims

It was a rough offseason for Denzel Mims. Not only did the Jets add wide receivers Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Keelan Cole to the roster, but Mims lost 20 pounds after catching a case of food poisoning from some bad salmon.

He's regained most of the weight, but what's his place in this offense? Mims doesn't offer much beyond his decent skills as a vertical threat — something the Jets are paying Cole $5.5 million to be. He's arguably the WR4 or WR5 behind Davis, Moore, Cole and Jamison Crowder.

The fact that Mims has been running with the second and third-string all camp doesn't bode well for his season-long outlook. His path to production lies in either Crowder being traded before the deadline, or an injury to one of the other receivers. Even then, I'm not confident he would surpass his prop total of 525.5 receiving yards. I'm taking the under.