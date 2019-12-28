NFL Player Prop Bets Week 17

Brandon's Best Bets

Aaron Jones Over 0.5 Rushing Touchdowns

Green Bay will be playing with full motivation as if it wins and San Francisco loses, the Packers would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Because of this, and the fact that Jamaal Williams isn't practicing as of Thursday, I'm looking at Aaron Jones to have a huge game.

After not hitting the end zone in Weeks 12 and 13, Jones has five rushing touchdowns over the last three weeks. He hit pay dirt twice in Week 16 against Minnesota (5th in rushing DVOA) and twice in Week 15 against Chicago (10th in rushing DVOA) and now gets to face the Lions, who are ranked 19th in rushing DVOA on the season and are allowing an average of one rushing touchdown over their last three.

George Kittle Over 69.5 Receiving Yards

Another game where I'm backing a player on a team that will be playing its hardest from kickoff to final whistle as San Francisco needs to win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. When a team needs to win, it makes sense to rely on your best players to get you there and I'm thinking that what's going to happen in Seattle on Sunday night.

Kittle missed this matchup in Week 10 and I'm excited to see what he can do against a Seahawks Defense that allows the third-most yards per game in the NFL to tight ends at 67.8. The 49ers' offensive leader has had 67 or more receiving yards in four of the five games he has played since returning from injury in Week 12, and the one off-game during that stretch was the rainy Ravens matchup. Jimmy Garoppolo has looked his way 33 times over the last three weeks and double-digit targets should be expected on Sunday night. Expect Kittle to put in a monster performance.

Taco's Best Bets

A.J. Brown Over 67.5 Receiving Yards

The Titans are one the few teams that actually have something to play for this week, as a win gets them into the postseason. Ryan Tannehill is playing better football than a lot of other quarterbacks since taking over the Titans job, and one of his favorite targets has been rookie wideout A.J. Brown.

Brown has been targeted nearly six times per game since Week 7 and has hauled in 34 of those targets for catches, for 654 yards (nearly 20 yards per reception) and five scores. Now, he was mostly blanketed by Marshon Lattimore last week and Tannehill barely looked in his direction as a result.

But that won’t be the case this week. Brown faces a Houston defense that ranks 25th in pass defense DVOA and one that he feasted on just two weeks ago. Brown was targeted 13 times in Week 15 matchup, catching eight of them for 114 yards and a score. And while Bill O’Brien says his starters will play this game, don’t expect them to go for too long. Tannehill and Brown should take advantage.

Tyler Higbee Over 59.5 Receiving Yards

We’re going with a classic to close out the regular season best bets. One of the rules of Prop Shop this season has been take tight ends against the Arizona defense. The Cardinals have been absolutely torched by tight ends this year, allowing the most yards (1,062) and touchdowns (15) to the position this season. And no tight end is hotter right now than the Rams Tyler Higbee.

The L.A. tight end is averaging 8.8 receptions and 109.5 yards per game over his last four games. Averaging! One of those games came against this same Cardinals team where he hauled in seven receptions for 107 yards and a score. There isn’t a number yet, likely due to the fact the Rams have little to no motivation for this game, but I can’t envision it being more than 59.5. But I would still take it as high as 69.5. And like we said, it’s a Prop Shop rule to take tight ends against the Cardinals. We’re hoping it cashes one more time this season.

Rohit's Best Bets

Joe Mixon Over 79.5 rushing yards

It's hard to find motivation in Week 17, especially for a team at the bottom of the league standings. But the Bengals already have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft locked up, so a win certainly wouldn't hurt morale, especially at home against their rivals the Browns.

Cincy's best chance of winning comes with riding Mixon and their ground game. The RB had a down game last week versus Miami but he ran for more than 130 yards in each of the previous two contests, including a 146-yard performance in Week 14 against Cleveland. Mixon has hit the Over on his rushing yards total in six of the last eight games.

The Browns are 29th in the league in defensive run DVOA according to Football Outsiders and have surrendered a whopping 193 rushing yards per game over their last four contests.

Dallas Goedert Over 4.5 receptions

The Eagles control their own destiny and a win against the Giants on Sunday will send them to the playoffs. The Giants pass defense is among the worst in the league, ranking 31st in pass DVOA and Philly would be wise to try to beat the G-Men through the air.

One problem with that? Philadelphia's WR core is still decimated by injuries and now Carson Wentz's No. 1 target tight end Zach Ertz is questionable for Sunday with rib and back injuries. Good thing the Eagles drafted a stud TE in the second round last year. Goedert is ninth in the league in receptions among tight ends with 54 and has been getting more and more looks in recent weeks.

Goedert has averaged six receptions and 7.8 targets over the last five games, including a nine catch, 91-yard performance last week. Over the last few weeks oddsmakers have set his receptions total at 3.5, but will likely push that number up to at least 4.5. I'm hammering it either way.

