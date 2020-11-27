NFL player jerseys are $25 off today only at Fanatics during Black Friday

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

NFL player jerseys are the easiest way to sport your fandom. However, they can run you at least $100. For limited edition versions, even more than that. During Black Friday, however, Fanatics is slashing the prices of select shirts down to $75 from $100—making them $25 off until Friday at 11:59 EST.

We scoured the store’s entire inventory and realized not every player’s jersey has a reduced price, but all 32 franchises are represented. For example, you can’t purchase Patrick Mahomes’ game jersey, but you can snag Travis Kelce’s. Furthermore, not all colorways are available for a discount.

Jerseys make a great gift for any NFL superfan. Trust us when we say sizes are selling out—especially for those athletes who continue to set league records or dominate within their franchise.

Find the bestselling looks below and browse the entire selection at Fanatics. No coupon code is necessary, but you don’t have a lot of time to take advantage of this offer.

Shop women’s sizes here.

