NFL player Hayden Hurst's note to his younger self

NFL player and Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst is one of the more than 50 million Americans living with a mental illness. Hurst is also talking openly about his own battles with depression and suicide, and putting his name behind a foundation hoping to encourage others to get help and stop the stigma around mental illness. Warning: This piece includes mention of suicide and may be difficult for some to hear.

