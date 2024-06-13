NFL player drafted by Panthers lists Plaza Midwood home for sale

A former Carolina Panthers linebacker is looking to sell his home in Plaza Midwood for more than $4 million.

A.J. Klein, most recently with the Buffalo Bills, put the property on Cramer Pond Drive up for sale at $4.19 million in late May. The 6,200-square-foot home, near Charlotte Country Club, has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

ALSO READ: Panthers host Nike 11-On tournament at Bank of America Stadium

There are vaulted ceilings with wood beams in the open living room, high-end appliances and a hidden scullery in the gourmet kitchen, a primary suite with spa-like bathroom and boutique-style closet as well as a full home audio system, according to the home’s listing details.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Panthers host Nike 11-On tournament at Bank of America Stadium







